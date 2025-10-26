Hi everyone!
Update 2.1.0 for Countess in Crimson: The Black Dawn DLC brings new sex scenes for all girls and Halloween-themed content for DLC characters (Vadoma, Petra and Liliana).
This is our last planned content update for Countess in Crimson as we refocus our attention to upcoming projects.
Please be aware that the newly added content won't be visible unless you start a new game. We made sure accessing new content is as easy as possible for players who previously finished the DLC (namely, Vadoma's side story).
For more information regarding this update please see DLC Update 2.1.0 Patch Notes
Happy Halloween!
DLC Patch 2.1.0: Content and Halloween Update
Update notes via Steam Community
