 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20550587 Edited 27 October 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

Update 2.1.0 for Countess in Crimson: The Black Dawn DLC brings new sex scenes for all girls and Halloween-themed content for DLC characters (Vadoma, Petra and Liliana).

This is our last planned content update for Countess in Crimson as we refocus our attention to upcoming projects.

Please be aware that the newly added content won't be visible unless you start a new game. We made sure accessing new content is as easy as possible for players who previously finished the DLC (namely, Vadoma's side story).

For more information regarding this update please see DLC Update 2.1.0 Patch Notes

Happy Halloween!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitDLC 2718880 Depot 2718880
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link