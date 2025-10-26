 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20550580
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey there!

I am happy to publish the first patch notes for Throne Alone after the launch :)
This one includes minor changes, improvements and a bugfix:

  • Added an UI element which indicates the jump angle on the HUD in order to make jumps more meaningful and calculated
  • Changed the amount of respawns per checkpoint from 2 --> 3
  • Fixed a bug where marking a checkpoint made a sound altough the master audio was set to zero
  • Made the starting section of the game slightly easier and less grindy to get comfortable with the controls
  • Improved the tutorial board in the starting section of the game by adding more detailed pictograms


Thanks and happy grinding! :)

Tobias // PhaseVault

