I am happy to publish the first patch notes for Throne Alone after the launch :)
This one includes minor changes, improvements and a bugfix:
- Added an UI element which indicates the jump angle on the HUD in order to make jumps more meaningful and calculated
- Changed the amount of respawns per checkpoint from 2 --> 3
- Fixed a bug where marking a checkpoint made a sound altough the master audio was set to zero
- Made the starting section of the game slightly easier and less grindy to get comfortable with the controls
- Improved the tutorial board in the starting section of the game by adding more detailed pictograms
Thanks and happy grinding! :)
Tobias // PhaseVault
Changed files in this update