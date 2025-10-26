Added an UI element which indicates the jump angle on the HUD in order to make jumps more meaningful and calculated



Changed the amount of respawns per checkpoint from 2 --> 3



Fixed a bug where marking a checkpoint made a sound altough the master audio was set to zero



Made the starting section of the game slightly easier and less grindy to get comfortable with the controls



Improved the tutorial board in the starting section of the game by adding more detailed pictograms



Hey there!I am happy to publish the first patch notes for Throne Alone after the launch :)This one includes minor changes, improvements and a bugfix:Thanks and happy grinding! :)Tobias // PhaseVault