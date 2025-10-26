A note on the Squire enemy XP buffs:

Might is supposed to be the tougher of the 3 rebirth stats to level up, but it is too tough right now. By buffing enemy XP drops in dungeon 3 and beyond, this will smooth out Might gain significantly, which in turn will make gaining pages on the Researcher a bit quicker as well. Because Might gain is getting a bit easier, I'm tuning down the Farmhand's XP Per Click stat slightly to compensate. Farmhand is already the fastest class to level, and with these new changes it will be even faster which is going to feel unbalanced.

Farmhand

New Stat categories: Clicks and Autofarm, Passives, Sleep, Hunger

Added Sleep Restored Per Second max stat calculation (above your max sleep, so you know how much max sleep you can obtain before moving to "2 ticks" of sleep recovery)

Added Sleep Consumed Per Click stat (it's just half of your farm actions per click, but this currently isn't displayed anywhere)

XP Per Click stats in perks reduced by about 20%

Offline progression progress bar is now actually 100% done when it displays 100%

Squire

New Stat categories: Damage, Defenses and Debuffs, Utility

Added Thorns Crit Chance stat (shows your likelihood to crit with Thorns)

Enemies in dungeon 3 and above have had their XP drops buffed significantly (At least double, in some cases much more than double)

Gold cost of the book "That, But Do It Faster" has been reduced to 1qa gold (was 25qa gold before)

If Brace for Impact is about to block an attack that does zero damage (ex: staggered enemy), then the brace buff will carry over to the next attack

Updated the necrotic essence inventory tooltip to state that every 100 collected means necrotic power lasts for one less attack

Enemy tooltip improvements (show both base and stat enhanced xp/gold drops as well as factor in rare drop bonus)

Tis But A Flesh Wound achievement now rewards properly post Class Swap

Exploit weakness damage no longer happens on the attack that causes the stagger, and instead happens during the stagger

There is no longer a 1% chance that a regular attack can still cause corruption even if you have the item drops maxed

Potent poison no longer continues even when the Squire is defeated

Researcher

New Stat categories: Primary, Research Subjects

Gold Per Second stat now shows its value both with and without its Wisdom bonus

"Start New Edition" tooltip will now tell you how many pages in the total the next edition of the book will cost. No more guesswork!

Random research compound buff now automatically ticks up during offline progression (and applies itself to the offline progression calculations)

Compounding bonus is now factored into the Total XP Per Second stat

Other Changes