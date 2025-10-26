 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20550415 Edited 27 October 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
A case of vsync turning on in certain rooms has been fixed!
-Updated hot floor material
-Hot floors now damage through i-frames
-Added heat distortion to baleen array and heat processing
-Player view direction now resets on death
-Airstrafing acceleration maximum increased to 1200
-Disabled framerate smoothing
-Made the text on tutorial orbs smaller
-Added a secret WIP preview location to logistics sector

