A case of vsync turning on in certain rooms has been fixed!
-Updated hot floor material
-Hot floors now damage through i-frames
-Added heat distortion to baleen array and heat processing
-Player view direction now resets on death
-Airstrafing acceleration maximum increased to 1200
-Disabled framerate smoothing
-Made the text on tutorial orbs smaller
-Added a secret WIP preview location to logistics sector
Update 0.489
Update notes
