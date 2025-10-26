 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20550411 Edited 26 October 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Added symbol number inspection feature (Magnifying Glass Icon - KEY 4)

  • Changed symbol images to display more clearly

Bugfix

  • Distinguish highlighted symbols from others using the Rainbow Shader

  • Resolved an issue where the display priority of highlighted symbols and preview overlapped, causing only one to show

  • Adjusted mouse wheel balance for zoom in/out

  • Added sound effects to the rotation and diamond count change buttons

  • Diamond fan transparency now activates even on already filled blocks

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3906691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link