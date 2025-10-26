New
Added symbol number inspection feature (Magnifying Glass Icon - KEY 4)
Changed symbol images to display more clearly
Bugfix
Distinguish highlighted symbols from others using the Rainbow Shader
Resolved an issue where the display priority of highlighted symbols and preview overlapped, causing only one to show
Adjusted mouse wheel balance for zoom in/out
Added sound effects to the rotation and diamond count change buttons
Diamond fan transparency now activates even on already filled blocks
