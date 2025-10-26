 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20550377 Edited 26 October 2025 – 20:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements & Fixes


Campaigns
Fixed various issues related to prepared content and how it was displayed within campaigns.

Dungeon Master Tools
Added functionality for DMs to view all player stats directly in-game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2198121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link