26 October 2025 Build 20550367 Edited 26 October 2025 – 20:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- When a player set the pixel ratio mode to stretch, relaunching the game could cause the screen resolution to glitch out because the setting ran before the main window could initiate. The ratio stretch code now runs on the next frame, resolving the issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2174691
