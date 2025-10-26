 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20550343 Edited 26 October 2025 – 20:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Reworked takeoff platforms: the large tower has been removed, and platforms now disappear after takeoff to enhance immersion.
-Added a new Graphics Menu featuring an Earth Online Details Slider. The default slider value is automatically set to your selected graphics settings during first launch. After that you can change it to your desired settings.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Glider Sim Content Depot 1422941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link