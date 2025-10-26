-Reworked takeoff platforms: the large tower has been removed, and platforms now disappear after takeoff to enhance immersion.
-Added a new Graphics Menu featuring an Earth Online Details Slider. The default slider value is automatically set to your selected graphics settings during first launch. After that you can change it to your desired settings.
EarlyAccess_2.9.0 - Hot Fix
