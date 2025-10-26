 Skip to content
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20550334 Edited 26 October 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

Added a truly Halloween-themed atmosphere.

Some models and textures have been reworked.

Various bugs have been fixed.

