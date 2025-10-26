-Fixed incorrect Demonpact chance for bosses

-Fixed turret placement in a specific Beekin Outpost

-Fixed player hurtboxes being inconsistent during most animations

-Fixed Greedy Claw being able to grab invulnerable enemies and objects, causing crashes

-Fixed Geogem of the Armory crashing

-Updated Wave Blaster description to accurately specify that a dash-punch is required to trigger it