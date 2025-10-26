 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20550270 Edited 26 October 2025 – 20:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed incorrect Demonpact chance for bosses
-Fixed turret placement in a specific Beekin Outpost
-Fixed player hurtboxes being inconsistent during most animations
-Fixed Greedy Claw being able to grab invulnerable enemies and objects, causing crashes
-Fixed Geogem of the Armory crashing
-Updated Wave Blaster description to accurately specify that a dash-punch is required to trigger it

