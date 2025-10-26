Hi all! We are pushing this bug crusher today with minimal patch notes .. because it's Sunday and I don't have time to write them right now :D

See the changelog below for specifics!

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

v2.2.59 - #46: Bug Crush Catchup - 10/26/2025

- Fixed bug with Contacts disappearing from offering services after Limit Breaks until they gain Influence again0;p

- Further improved sizing calculations for matrix host template sizes by Matrix Power Level

- Fixed bug with Skipjack sometimes kicking you out of matrix host with *lots* of AP

- Fixed bug with Skipjack sometimes dropping your Wireghost into an RCU instead of an SCU

- Fixed bug with Wireghost Trap Keeper causing some IC reactions incorrectly

- Fixed bug where character/contact tag might claim the linked character/contact was "status unknown" incorrectly

- Fixed bugs with VIP hunters standing still if the VIP has already exited - now will start to hunt Knight or mercs more actively

- Improved combat log and hover about dead bodies to be more clear about who discovered it

- Fixed bug with hardened target bosses appearing randomly in levels

- Fixed bugs with Glasswalker possibly activating multiple times on a single end of turn / Sec Level rise

- Fixed bug with debuffs that reduce Initiative that might drive an enemy into the next Turn or cancel Overwatch

- Fixed bug with enemy taking some follow up action (rotating toward a sound) while new turn is starting

- Fixed bug where Combat Log buttons were not blocking clicks and clicking in that area would generate a movement path

- Fixed double dialog on killing assassination target