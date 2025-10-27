 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20550210 Edited 27 October 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

30% off during Steam Scream Fest. Have fun this Halloween by playing a magical cat that must save Halloween from the monsters. We have also updated the game for this event. We added more decorations in the game and added more ways to earn harmony points for single player.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Cat Saves Halloween Content Depot 1444321
