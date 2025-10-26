 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20550204 Edited 26 October 2025 – 20:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Slightly increased some of Cormac's hit boxes.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some inputs possibly not being recognized by some players.

Changed files in this update

  • Loading history…
