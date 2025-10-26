Update Notes for Version 0.0.93

🌳 Fixed a bug where trees were blocking ordered boxes.

🪑 NPCs no longer clip into furniture.

🏆 Steam achievements that weren’t working have been fixed.

🛒 Added an outline to show which shelf and product you're currently inspecting.

📚 Catalog has been revamped! You can now easily track how many items you've collected and what you're missing.

🃏 Cards and card packs have been enlarged for better visibility.

🗄️ Minor adjustments made to card shelf layouts.

We're actively improving the game—please keep reporting bugs and sharing feedback!

