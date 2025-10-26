 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20550168 Edited 26 October 2025 – 20:13:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes for Version 0.0.93

🌳 Fixed a bug where trees were blocking ordered boxes.

🪑 NPCs no longer clip into furniture.

🏆 Steam achievements that weren’t working have been fixed.

🛒 Added an outline to show which shelf and product you're currently inspecting.

📚 Catalog has been revamped! You can now easily track how many items you've collected and what you're missing.

🃏 Cards and card packs have been enlarged for better visibility.

🗄️ Minor adjustments made to card shelf layouts.

We're actively improving the game—please keep reporting bugs and sharing feedback!

Join our Discord Now to share your feedback, and while you’re there, check out our other games.

— Alkame Games



