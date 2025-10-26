Warning: This update will make your saved game files disappear. This change is due to an update in the game’s save system, which was necessary to prepare for the full release of Komadori Inn.

To make the restart a bit easier, here's two little cheat codes.

Quickly raise girls' Intimacy Experience points:

Fuyuko: i + f + CTRL

Shun: i + s + CTRL

Tsubame: i + T + CTRL

Instantly finish job shift:

e + CTRL

Additionally,replaying should be a bit more enjoyable, as achievements are now available.

While it is possible to restore your save file (by moving them from one folder to another), we do not recommend it—you may encounter bugs that we won’t be able to fix. More importantly - there are now two new quests received in the first two days of the game.

We want to update the demo version as soon as possible to reflect the current state and quality of the game. That’s why we’re releasing this version much sooner than planned, so its content isn’t as extensive as we initially intended.

Changelog

Added

Night Art – Nighttime encounters with the girls now feature cute illustrations and short location-dependent dialogue.

New Quests: Laundry – Unlocked on the first day. Taking Out the Trash – Unlocked on the second day. Cockroaches – Unlocked on the first night if you’ve purchased Sleeping Accessories. Mailman – Unlocked when the first letter is delivered. Dog – Unlocked when you first take care of the dog.

Steam Achievements

Changed

Save System – Updated for improved stability and compatibility.

Bug Fixes – Numerous issues have been resolved.

Thank you for your patience and support! Let us know what you think of the new features.

Best, Macamagucha