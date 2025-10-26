 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20550154 Edited 26 October 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Thank you for playing Night of the Extinct! Over the course of the coming days and weeks, we'll be pushing various updates in size. This is the first update! Please continue to leave reviews on the game of both your highlights and your criticisms.

Update 1.0.1 Changelog:


  • Fixed positioning of the Cenozoic banner with Pedra in the first security puzzle room.
  • Added "Paleo-Pops" to the gift shop counter
  • Graphical enhancement changes to the Wooly Mammoth tusk, the socks in the gift shop, and the Kiona slippers in the gift shop.
  • Changed Kiona's spawn point during the showdown to make it easier.
  • Arnold's positioning was changed as well as his rotation.
  • Arnold now speaks less frequently.
  • Dimmed lighting in the Wooly Rhinoceros exhibit.
  • Shen speaks louder during the ending.
  • Attenuation was added to Shen's voice.


We look forward to more updates!

