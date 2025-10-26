Update 1.0.1 Changelog:
- Fixed positioning of the Cenozoic banner with Pedra in the first security puzzle room.
- Added "Paleo-Pops" to the gift shop counter
- Graphical enhancement changes to the Wooly Mammoth tusk, the socks in the gift shop, and the Kiona slippers in the gift shop.
- Changed Kiona's spawn point during the showdown to make it easier.
- Arnold's positioning was changed as well as his rotation.
- Arnold now speaks less frequently.
- Dimmed lighting in the Wooly Rhinoceros exhibit.
- Shen speaks louder during the ending.
- Attenuation was added to Shen's voice.
We look forward to more updates!
