- Fixed "delete drones" window list to jump to the chosen drone correctly
- Fixed a weapon's aim line to not always be there if its aim is intersecting another part on an NPC drone
- Fixed collisions to combine force on a fighter if they happen on the same tick
- Increased maximum operations in a single queue from 100 to 1000
- New fighter selection behavior: clicking on an unselected fighter will select it, clicking on a selected fighter will track it (camera will follow its position), clicking on a tracked fighter will follow it (camera will follow position and rotation), clicking on a followed fighter will go back to it just being selected
- New weapon: Shotgun, instant short range damage with a spread of shots, has recoil (unobtainable but can be used in the sandbox)
- New ammo: Shell, goes into a shotgun, can have a different amount of shots
- New shotgun upgrade: Dampener, removes recoil
- New shotgun mods: + and - spread
- New ammo: Shell, goes into a shotgun, can have a different amount of shots
0.6.17
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update