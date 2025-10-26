 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20550150
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed "delete drones" window list to jump to the chosen drone correctly
  • Fixed a weapon's aim line to not always be there if its aim is intersecting another part on an NPC drone
  • Fixed collisions to combine force on a fighter if they happen on the same tick
  • Increased maximum operations in a single queue from 100 to 1000
  • New fighter selection behavior: clicking on an unselected fighter will select it, clicking on a selected fighter will track it (camera will follow its position), clicking on a tracked fighter will follow it (camera will follow position and rotation), clicking on a followed fighter will go back to it just being selected
  • New weapon: Shotgun, instant short range damage with a spread of shots, has recoil (unobtainable but can be used in the sandbox)
    • New ammo: Shell, goes into a shotgun, can have a different amount of shots
    • New shotgun upgrade: Dampener, removes recoil
    • New shotgun mods: + and - spread

