Hi everyone! Today we’re shipping an important update focused on AI behavior and envido: smarter, more coherent decisions and better-tuned Truco/Retruco/Vale Cuatro raises. Thanks for all the support and feedback! This update makes every hand feel fairer, spicier, and truer to real-life Truco while we keep pushing toward online mode.

Fixed a case where the AI could raise Truco/Retruco/Vale 4 even when it knew it couldn’t win the hand (e.g., I win first, they win second; it throws a 4… and still accepts a retruco). It no longer raises or accepts if its last card can’t beat.

“Free-roll” on 3rd trick: if the AI already knows it wins third, it now raises (Truco/Retruco/Vale 4) to maximize points; if it doesn’t win third, it won’t suicide.

Envido evaluation: now detects strong combos (e.g., 5 and 7 of the same suit) and bids/accepts accordingly; avoids unjustified passivity.

Falta Envido: fixed the “No Quiero (Decline)” vs “Falta Envido” decision. The AI no longer loses points by declining Falta when that doesn’t improve its situation (it now compares the value of No Quiero with what’s left to close the match and chooses correctly).

Forced accept for envido (Quiero obligado): if saying No Quiero would lose the match or leave it worse off (close-out scenario), it accepts (Quiero).

Forced accept on Truco/Retruco: if No Quiero would hand the match to the opponent (closing to 30), it now accepts.

3rd-trick acceptance with no chance: if it can’t beat on third (e.g., its Two of Gold vs a Three of Swords), it now correctly rejects high raises (Truco/Retruco/Vale 4).

Closing and scoring on “No Quiero” / ties (parda): edge cases fixed so scoring and round/match closure register the correct points.

Blocked the case where, after an envido was not accepted, the game still allowed singing Flor. Now it’s correctly disallowed.

Stabilized decision order and priority to prevent out-of-timing bids (e.g., trying to raise when it’s no longer valid due to turn/state).