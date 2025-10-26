- Added Endless Survival Mode! It's still pre-alpha, so it's still very incomplete, but there are 23 weapons to test and lots of new enemies.



Bad Bean Brawler - has a baseball bat

Bad Bean Enforcer - has armor, but I haven't calculated armor yet

Bad Bean Grenadier - throws grenades so you can catch them and dunk them

Teeny Beany - a tiny bean with 2 knives

Mercenary Legionary - has a heavy ballistic shield and tactical axe

Mercenary Enforcer - has body armor

Decaffeinated - zombie

Pirate Commando

Pirate Commando Elite - has random heavy armor





- Added Grenade Dunk! When a grenade is thrown at you, jump up and press 'E' to catch the grenade. Then you can aim and throw it back.



- Added a new combat method for enemies. Enemies now miss for the first 4 seconds of attack and they gradually get more accurate. This makes it more fair for the player so they don't get shot by surprise. After 4 seconds, their accuracy is really good.



- Added bullet trails so you can see where the shots are coming from.





Bug Fixes:

- fixed KB's body disappearing

- fixed rockets not destroying fuel tanks