26 October 2025 Build 20549956 Edited 26 October 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added Endless Survival Mode! It's still pre-alpha, so it's still very incomplete, but there are 23 weapons to test and lots of new enemies.

Bad Bean Brawler - has a baseball bat
Bad Bean Enforcer - has armor, but I haven't calculated armor yet
Bad Bean Grenadier - throws grenades so you can catch them and dunk them
Teeny Beany - a tiny bean with 2 knives
Mercenary Legionary - has a heavy ballistic shield and tactical axe
Mercenary Enforcer - has body armor
Decaffeinated - zombie
Pirate Commando
Pirate Commando Elite - has random heavy armor


- Added Grenade Dunk! When a grenade is thrown at you, jump up and press 'E' to catch the grenade. Then you can aim and throw it back.

- Added a new combat method for enemies. Enemies now miss for the first 4 seconds of attack and they gradually get more accurate. This makes it more fair for the player so they don't get shot by surprise. After 4 seconds, their accuracy is really good.

- Added bullet trails so you can see where the shots are coming from.


Bug Fixes:
- fixed KB's body disappearing
- fixed rockets not destroying fuel tanks

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2743541
