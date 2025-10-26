This patch should hopefully sort out some of the bigger bugs from the initial release.

- Added a confirmation prompt when quitting without having saved.

- Fixed a bug with crampon jumping.

- Fixed some issues with being able to "Full Playtest" after changing terrains, color, and post processing without having saved first.

- Fixed some objects not enabling when switching their type through the context menu.

- Fixed a bug with not being able to summit downloaded peaks.

- Keybindings will be forced (once only) to restore to defaults to account for new Peak Editor keybindings. You'll likely have to set up your previous bindings as before if they deviated from the defaults. Keybindings will only reset upon opening the binding menu inside the editor.

- Fixed a bug with an object loader in playmode.

- Fixed a bug with Reset Triggers not working properly.

Be sure to update the game so these new changes will take effect! Happy peaking ːwalterSaluteː