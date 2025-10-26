 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20549932 Edited 26 October 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Stations can now be destroyed by robots (and by players once a station is empty)

  • refactored shaders to enhance support for AMD GPUs

  • additional start up logic for cases when trying to initialize Game Input leads to a crash

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3317161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link