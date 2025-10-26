update
Gradually differentiate and adjust some UI components
Bugs modification
Blocking bug after treatment
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
update
Gradually differentiate and adjust some UI components
Bugs modification
Blocking bug after treatment
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update