26 October 2025 Build 20549841 Edited 26 October 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

update

  • Gradually differentiate and adjust some UI components

Bugs modification

  • Blocking bug after treatment

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4042781
