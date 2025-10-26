Are you sure you want to view these images?

As I wrote in the previous posts, this version does not have new characters and plot, instead it’s an overhaul of everything related to Marbia and the Ziruan Oasis quest: Queen Nahir, Alam, Domia, Fahda, and even Arzu (and her goblins). Additionally, I have revisited Oryenguk to re-render a few dozen images.





Therefore, I think the best way to enjoy this update is to start a new playthrough and pay attention to the Oryenguk and Marbia quests. I have also added dozens of special sound effects (water trickling, cups clinking, horses clopping and much more), so I would also recommend playing with the speakers on.





Additionally, a quick recap of smaller features which were detailed in earlier posts:





Mason’s Guild : unlocks after conquering five fiefdoms. Building it allows construction projects to complete faster.





Variable army travel time: troop movement now depends on the distance between fiefdoms. (Remember Queen Tiniya and Waikokipia’s travel-time bonus? It’s a lot more useful now!)

UI Improvements: The UI of the world map, settings pages and fiefdom screens was overhauled.

Steam Cloud Saves are now enabled.





Enjoy, and thank you for your continuous support!



