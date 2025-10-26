 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20549770 Edited 26 October 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Performance has been increased by 40-45% meaning more lower grade cpus can run the game more smoothly. Enjoy!

Also i feel wierd asking this but I am a solo dev with no market influence, if you liked fortiori, pls leavy a hearty review and tell your friends about it too!

Finally if you haven't claim the free DLC

