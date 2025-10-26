Performance has been increased by 40-45% meaning more lower grade cpus can run the game more smoothly. Enjoy!
Also i feel wierd asking this but I am a solo dev with no market influence, if you liked fortiori, pls leavy a hearty review and tell your friends about it too!
Finally if you haven't claim the free DLC
Performance increased
