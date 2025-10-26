Lily's Lil Video Shop has been updated with our brand new Less Looping Technology! (TM)

This changes a major way the game works, and removes the frustrating looping at certain times when there is nothing to find. Also, Mimi now has her own voice, and she is voiced by Kohi Buni!





Decisions you make always push you forward, instead of forcing a repeated day on failure.

There are still two endings, depending on your choices. The false route should now be significantly faster to try and find the solutions again for the true ending.

If requirements for special events are not met, the player progresses forward instead of looping a day.

When key items are picked up, you will progress to the next day instead of having to play that days unglitched version again.

DATA_ARCHIVE has been added. New objects can be found in both games that unlock and load new features in either game.

We wanted to time this update with the release of Part 2, Lily's Lil Barn Yard! But, we are having a hard time getting it approved due to disturbing content. It's almost here though! It'll drop whenever Steam approves the build. Thanks all for checking out the old Lily Web Games, and let us know if there are other things we can do to better modernize these old projects!

If you prefer the old way the game worked with the harder looping mechanic, you can select the old game mode by going into the game properties in your library, betas, and select Classic Mode from the beta drop down menu. The save file and all achievements will work with both version of the game.