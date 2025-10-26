Hey all, apologies for the ridiculous bug that was setting the game to German all over the world.



This patch fixes it, although to do so, the game resets the language to your steam UI language, so you may need to set language again if you want it to be different.



NOTE: When you do change languages via settings it is advised to restart the game to make sure all card textures are loaded with the proper characters. Working on that issue for a future update.