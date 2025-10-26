Greetings settlers, 🏛️



The 0.0.3 update is here — and it’s all about giving life and individuality to your people! This update focuses on population depth, adding perks, synergies, and several quality-of-life improvements.

🌿 Main Feature: The Perk System

Your villagers are no longer just workers — they now have unique abilities and traits that define how they live, work, and contribute to the settlement.

🧩 Perk Categories

There are three categories of perks: Physical, Mental and Lifestyle.

Each person can have one perk from each category, allowing deep customization of your population.

⚠️ Permanent Choices

Once a perk is selected, it cannot be unselected, so choose wisely!

Each perk has stat prerequisites, ensuring only capable individuals can master certain abilities.

⚙️ Everyday Benefits

Perks affect the daily life of your people — providing bonuses like:

Faster production

Better stamina management

Improved trading and negotiations

Faster specialization in their professions

✨ Synergies

Some perks combine to form powerful synergies that grant additional effects and benefits.

However, not all perks are compatible — you’ll need to experiment to uncover the strongest combinations.

🛠️ Bug Fixes

Fixed: Newly joined settlers had an unusually high initial drink demand .

Fixed: Stamina sometimes displayed long decimal numbers.

Fixed: Removed Civic Beginnings objective that was blocking progression.

Fixed: Removed redundant additional resources (like straws) from building output lists.

Fixed: Quest button sometimes did not enable automatically.

Fixed: Needs fulfillment could exceed 100%.

Fixed: Fuel and tools fulfillment were not visible in the last column.

Fixed: Worker slots now automatically update when upgrading buildings.

Fixed: Feast quest button could be active even without enough food.

⚙️ Improvements

Improved compatibility across different screen resolutions .

Increased production for balance: Wild food: 60 → 70 Meat: 5 → 8 Fish: 10 → 12 Wood: 6 → 8 Branches: 15 → 20

Added search and filter options for: Population list Production buildings Trade / barter list

Unified search & filter design across all panels (quests, missions, etc.).

Enhanced left-side navigation buttons — now more visible (maybe too visible 😅).

Chronicle button now toggles the dialog.

Production building cards can now be re-ordered .

Added additional information for resources already tradable in the Barter Hall.

Added tutorial for October’s new features.

Tutorial progress is now saved — it will remember if you’ve completed it (no more replaying it on new or loaded games).

🪶 Final Notes

This update continues our focus on making your settlement feel alive — with more personality, progression, and meaningful choices.



Thank you for all your feedback and support — every suggestion helps shape Rise of the Settlement into the world we’re building together. 💛

— Luki