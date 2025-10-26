Greetings settlers, 🏛️
The 0.0.3 update is here — and it’s all about giving life and individuality to your people! This update focuses on population depth, adding perks, synergies, and several quality-of-life improvements.
🌿 Main Feature: The Perk System
Your villagers are no longer just workers — they now have unique abilities and traits that define how they live, work, and contribute to the settlement.
🧩 Perk Categories
There are three categories of perks: Physical, Mental and Lifestyle.
Each person can have one perk from each category, allowing deep customization of your population.
⚠️ Permanent Choices
Once a perk is selected, it cannot be unselected, so choose wisely!
Each perk has stat prerequisites, ensuring only capable individuals can master certain abilities.
⚙️ Everyday Benefits
Perks affect the daily life of your people — providing bonuses like:
Faster production
Better stamina management
Improved trading and negotiations
Faster specialization in their professions
✨ Synergies
Some perks combine to form powerful synergies that grant additional effects and benefits.
However, not all perks are compatible — you’ll need to experiment to uncover the strongest combinations.
🛠️ Bug Fixes
Fixed: Newly joined settlers had an unusually high initial drink demand.
Fixed: Stamina sometimes displayed long decimal numbers.
Fixed: Removed Civic Beginnings objective that was blocking progression.
Fixed: Removed redundant additional resources (like straws) from building output lists.
Fixed: Quest button sometimes did not enable automatically.
Fixed: Needs fulfillment could exceed 100%.
Fixed: Fuel and tools fulfillment were not visible in the last column.
Fixed: Worker slots now automatically update when upgrading buildings.
Fixed: Feast quest button could be active even without enough food.
⚙️ Improvements
Improved compatibility across different screen resolutions.
Increased production for balance:
Wild food: 60 → 70
Meat: 5 → 8
Fish: 10 → 12
Wood: 6 → 8
Branches: 15 → 20
Added search and filter options for:
Population list
Production buildings
Trade / barter list
Unified search & filter design across all panels (quests, missions, etc.).
Enhanced left-side navigation buttons — now more visible (maybe too visible 😅).
Chronicle button now toggles the dialog.
Production building cards can now be re-ordered.
Added additional information for resources already tradable in the Barter Hall.
Added tutorial for October’s new features.
Tutorial progress is now saved — it will remember if you’ve completed it (no more replaying it on new or loaded games).
🪶 Final Notes
This update continues our focus on making your settlement feel alive — with more personality, progression, and meaningful choices.
Thank you for all your feedback and support — every suggestion helps shape Rise of the Settlement into the world we’re building together. 💛
🎮 Join our community: 👉 Discord Server
Let’s continue this journey together!
— Luki
Changed files in this update