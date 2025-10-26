 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20549738 Edited 26 October 2025 – 19:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings settlers, 🏛️


The 0.0.3 update is here — and it’s all about giving life and individuality to your people! This update focuses on population depth, adding perks, synergies, and several quality-of-life improvements.

🌿 Main Feature: The Perk System

Your villagers are no longer just workers — they now have unique abilities and traits that define how they live, work, and contribute to the settlement.

🧩 Perk Categories

There are three categories of perks: Physical, Mental and Lifestyle.

Each person can have one perk from each category, allowing deep customization of your population.

⚠️ Permanent Choices

Once a perk is selected, it cannot be unselected, so choose wisely!
Each perk has stat prerequisites, ensuring only capable individuals can master certain abilities.

⚙️ Everyday Benefits

Perks affect the daily life of your people — providing bonuses like:

  • Faster production

  • Better stamina management

  • Improved trading and negotiations

  • Faster specialization in their professions

Synergies

Some perks combine to form powerful synergies that grant additional effects and benefits.
However, not all perks are compatible — you’ll need to experiment to uncover the strongest combinations.

🛠️ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Newly joined settlers had an unusually high initial drink demand.

  • Fixed: Stamina sometimes displayed long decimal numbers.

  • Fixed: Removed Civic Beginnings objective that was blocking progression.

  • Fixed: Removed redundant additional resources (like straws) from building output lists.

  • Fixed: Quest button sometimes did not enable automatically.

  • Fixed: Needs fulfillment could exceed 100%.

  • Fixed: Fuel and tools fulfillment were not visible in the last column.

  • Fixed: Worker slots now automatically update when upgrading buildings.

  • Fixed: Feast quest button could be active even without enough food.

⚙️ Improvements

  • Improved compatibility across different screen resolutions.

  • Increased production for balance:

    • Wild food: 60 → 70

    • Meat: 5 → 8

    • Fish: 10 → 12

    • Wood: 6 → 8

    • Branches: 15 → 20

  • Added search and filter options for:

    • Population list

    • Production buildings

    • Trade / barter list

  • Unified search & filter design across all panels (quests, missions, etc.).

  • Enhanced left-side navigation buttons — now more visible (maybe too visible 😅).

  • Chronicle button now toggles the dialog.

  • Production building cards can now be re-ordered.

  • Added additional information for resources already tradable in the Barter Hall.

  • Added tutorial for October’s new features.

  • Tutorial progress is now saved — it will remember if you’ve completed it (no more replaying it on new or loaded games).

🪶 Final Notes

This update continues our focus on making your settlement feel alive — with more personality, progression, and meaningful choices.

Thank you for all your feedback and support — every suggestion helps shape Rise of the Settlement into the world we’re building together. 💛

🎮 Join our community: 👉 Discord Server

Let’s continue this journey together!

— Luki

Changed files in this update

Depot 3792201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link