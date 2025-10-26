Animal possession was improved in this update with additional animals like the Crocodile. Special items were added on land as well as at sea. Lots of new sounds and characters are now in each world and their behavior is even smoother now. Achievements have an explanation section now which describes what must be done to get each achievement. Lots of other logic and alterations for a more optimized experience. (That anchoring chain took me almost 3 days to find the balance between light animation and realistic result)

Additional Animal Possession

Anchoring for all vessels

Special Items on land and water

New Achievements

Achievement Explanations

Improved vessel physics

New Sound FX

Mathematical improvements

Improved Logic

For those who use a Game Controller, revisit the Buttons and Shortcuts menu (Press B on the Keyboard or navigate through the Main Menu) since there have been updates to Combo actions for anchoring and "Clear View" functionality.