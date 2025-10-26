 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20549633
Update notes via Steam Community

Animal possession was improved in this update with additional animals like the Crocodile. Special items were added on land as well as at sea. Lots of new sounds and characters are now in each world and their behavior is even smoother now. Achievements have an explanation section now which describes what must be done to get each achievement. Lots of other logic and alterations for a more optimized experience. (That anchoring chain took me almost 3 days to find the balance between light animation and realistic result)

  • Additional Animal Possession

  • Anchoring for all vessels

  • Special Items on land and water

  • New Achievements

  • Achievement Explanations

  • Improved vessel physics

  • New Sound FX

  • Mathematical improvements

  • Improved Logic

For those who use a Game Controller, revisit the Buttons and Shortcuts menu (Press B on the Keyboard or navigate through the Main Menu) since there have been updates to Combo actions for anchoring and "Clear View" functionality.

