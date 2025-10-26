 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20549626 Edited 26 October 2025 – 18:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey my dudes!

I'm busy working on implementing more mini games and special 1980s style arcade interface for them, but prior to that update I wanted to give players more of a chance to learn the game.

With that in mind, you now have the option to have 99HP in Normal Mode!!

You can still do Normal Mode without the increase in HP, but I hope this gives players that are getting killed early to get the whole game experience without getting killed off early :)

To get these lives, simply start the game in Normal Mode and once you get to the instructions screen select YES!

You'll then have 99HP when starting game!

If you want the original Normal Mode experience and the challenge of beating the game with limited lives, simply select NO!

More updates coming soon! Thank you so much for playing! If you like the game, please consider leaving a review xxx

Much love RUOK x

