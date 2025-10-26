Belt Colony has got an update!

Dayos asteroid:

We have added a new asteroid. The Dayos asteroid is located in the outer rim of asteroids, past Schorria. The asteroid increases the mining opportunities.

Carryall navigation system:

The Carryall spaceship has been updated with an improved navigation system. When heading out to an asteroid, the navigation system will engage and show a countdown indicator. We have also added dust particles in space that makes it easier to see the direction of flight.

Fixes and improvements:

We have made fixes and improvements. The list is as follows:

We have completed the update to the latest Unity engine

Tiny holes and discrepancies have been fixed on asteroids

Early Access:

The purpose of Early Access on Steam is to enable game developers, like us, to sell the game while it is being developed and to gather input/feedback from users. We would appreciate it, and it would help us, if you could give us input/feedback in the Community Hub on Steam. The feedback could be anything you like. Perhaps things you would like to see added, see less of, etc. Perhaps also respond to other peoples posts to voice opinions, support them, etc.

Stay tuned. More improvements are coming. We hope to see you in the Asteroid Belt!