Thank you to everyone who waited for the release.

My first-ever game project, “Bunny’s Tea Time” is now officially released. I could only come this far thanks to your support.

This is a light, relaxing experience. Please feel free to keep it on for a moment and simply enjoy watching the bunnies.

Quality‑of‑life features, achievements, and additional functions will be updated gradually.

How it works

Depending on your local time of day, your inputs, and the ASMR toggle, bunnies may appear probabilistically.

Click bunnies roaming the map to see each one’s unique reactions/animations.

Planned updates

New bunnies and furniture

Codex presentation and building UX improvements

Accessibility and shortcut/help improvements

Bug fixes

Bug reports / feedback

Steam discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3772060/