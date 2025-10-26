 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20549508 Edited 26 October 2025 – 18:13:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone who waited for the release.

My first-ever game project, “Bunny’s Tea Time” is now officially released. I could only come this far thanks to your support.

This is a light, relaxing experience. Please feel free to keep it on for a moment and simply enjoy watching the bunnies.

Quality‑of‑life features, achievements, and additional functions will be updated gradually.

How it works

  • Depending on your local time of day, your inputs, and the ASMR toggle, bunnies may appear probabilistically.

  • Click bunnies roaming the map to see each one’s unique reactions/animations.

Planned updates

  • New bunnies and furniture

  • Codex presentation and building UX improvements

  • Accessibility and shortcut/help improvements

  • Bug fixes

Bug reports / feedback

Steam discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3772060/

Changed files in this update

Depot 3772061
  • Loading history…
