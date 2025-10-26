Improved
- To help with debugging, logs are now handled in a bit different way, this had minimal effect on performance in testing but should make logs print out all the way even in a crash
- Rework how the data migrations work, now they don't run on startup but when you press continue or load game
[0.6.1.4] - 2025-10-26
