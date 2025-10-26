 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20549459 Edited 26 October 2025 – 18:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved
- To help with debugging, logs are now handled in a bit different way, this had minimal effect on performance in testing but should make logs print out all the way even in a crash
- Rework how the data migrations work, now they don't run on startup but when you press continue or load game

