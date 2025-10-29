 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20549447 Edited 29 October 2025 – 21:13:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We’re continuing to release patches - but today there’s also a little surprise: Halloween decorations! Jump into the game and see what’s changed. And if you’re not a fan of the holiday you can turn the decorations off :)

Here’s what’s included in the update:

  • Fixed a bug with population being incorrectly restored after destroying a Ballista Tower

  • Added a few seconds of invulnerability to heroes after resurrection

  • Fixed a bug when assembling a squad

  • Fixed an issue with duplicate enemy waves

  • Redesigned the save/load menu

  • Fixed a bug that caused a hero to freeze if the game was saved while they were knocked down

  • Fixed a bug where enemy waves could spawn outside the map

  • Fixed an issue that prevented placing a flag near the Forest Master’s Idol

  • Added a new effect when receiving a chest during Twitch voting

  • Fixed incorrect behavior of story characters after loading

  • Fixed a bug that caused heroes not to decrease the population counter on Map 7

