Hi everyone!
We’re continuing to release patches - but today there’s also a little surprise: Halloween decorations! Jump into the game and see what’s changed. And if you’re not a fan of the holiday you can turn the decorations off :)
Here’s what’s included in the update:
Fixed a bug with population being incorrectly restored after destroying a Ballista Tower
Added a few seconds of invulnerability to heroes after resurrection
Fixed a bug when assembling a squad
Fixed an issue with duplicate enemy waves
Redesigned the save/load menu
Fixed a bug that caused a hero to freeze if the game was saved while they were knocked down
Fixed a bug where enemy waves could spawn outside the map
Fixed an issue that prevented placing a flag near the Forest Master’s Idol
Added a new effect when receiving a chest during Twitch voting
Fixed incorrect behavior of story characters after loading
Fixed a bug that caused heroes not to decrease the population counter on Map 7
