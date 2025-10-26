NEW:

- The next batch of UI reworks are here and this time the following have been updated:

--The forging screen

--The anvil screen

--Triss' Real Estate menu (Home Island Teleport Screen)

--The pet selection menu

- A default female skin has been added to the start of the game so players have both options

CHANGES:

- Reworked the entire player coordinate system when transitioning once more, as strange out-of-bounds were still happening

- Changed the background of the outfit purchase menu at the smithy to make it feel more "bedroomy"

- It is now impossible to select more bars to smelt than your maximum of ore available

- Moved some objects around in the weathered woods city and the finley boss fight to prevent players getting stuck

- Kamikaze spiders during boss 2's hardcore phase are no longer affected by shield pushback

- Finleys void arrows are no longer reflectable but can be hit with melee to restore a little mana

- If Finley was stunned during transition, his timer will now add another 3 seconds grace period when the timer ends instead of transitioning right away

- Alchemy vials are now statcapped at level 20, meaning you will not get any stat increases from levelling vials past level 20. This cap will go up as chapters release so your gained vial levels aren't for nothing! This was needed to balance endgame power a bit at this stage of the game

FIXED:

- An issue with enemies becoming immortal when stunning them before spawning completely should now be resolved

- An issue has been fixed with some arena chests not awarding coins/XP even after selecting it

- After stormy weather cleared, the desaturation remained, this should now hopefully be resolved