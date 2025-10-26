 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20549363 Edited 26 October 2025 – 18:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! 👋

We’ve been listening closely to your feedback, and with this update, we’re bringing you several improvements that make the overall experience smoother, more atmospheric, and more accessible.

Quality of Life Update 1 focuses on polish, immersion, and small but impactful tweaks to enhance your gameplay experience.

🔧 Changes & Improvements

  • 🌍 Subtitles in All Languages
    Subtitles are now fully available in all supported languages, allowing everyone to enjoy the story in their preferred language.

  • ☠️ Puppet Anomaly Adjustments
    The Puppet Anomaly has been slowed down, giving players a better chance to react and run back in time.

  • 🔦 Endgame Atmosphere
    The flashlight is no longer available at the end of the game, enhancing the tension and dark atmosphere of the finale.

  • 🎬 Improved Credits
    The credits now appear automatically at the end of the game no more searching required.

  • 👁️‍🗨️ Refined Anomalies
    Several anomalies have been reworked and improved, resulting in a more immersive and stable gameplay experience.

Thank you all for your continued support! ❤️

We’re always working to make the game better, and your feedback plays a huge role in that.

Stay tuned more exciting updates are on the way!

