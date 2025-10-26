Hey everyone! 👋
We’ve been listening closely to your feedback, and with this update, we’re bringing you several improvements that make the overall experience smoother, more atmospheric, and more accessible.
Quality of Life Update 1 focuses on polish, immersion, and small but impactful tweaks to enhance your gameplay experience.
🔧 Changes & Improvements
🌍 Subtitles in All Languages
Subtitles are now fully available in all supported languages, allowing everyone to enjoy the story in their preferred language.
☠️ Puppet Anomaly Adjustments
The Puppet Anomaly has been slowed down, giving players a better chance to react and run back in time.
🔦 Endgame Atmosphere
The flashlight is no longer available at the end of the game, enhancing the tension and dark atmosphere of the finale.
🎬 Improved Credits
The credits now appear automatically at the end of the game no more searching required.
👁️🗨️ Refined Anomalies
Several anomalies have been reworked and improved, resulting in a more immersive and stable gameplay experience.
Thank you all for your continued support! ❤️
We’re always working to make the game better, and your feedback plays a huge role in that.
Stay tuned more exciting updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update