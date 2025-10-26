 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20549359 Edited 26 October 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content

  • Added Supported Languages:
    • German
    • Simplified Chinese*
    • French
    • Russian*
    • Italian*
    • Japanese*
    • Korean*
    • Brazilian Portuguese
    • Spanish (EU)


* Beta Localization: May include missing strings, layout issues, or translation errors.


Bug Fixes

  • Timeline Fixes:
    • Ward 2: Stalker shadow layering corrected
    • Ward 2: Dupot fake letter fix
    • Ward 3: Fixed Experimental Card lock‑up

  • Ward 3: Adjusted Janitor view (card hand position)
  • Intro Apartment Table: Fixed faulty collider
  • Prestige bar now remains at 95% if minimum days in ward have not been met
  • Fixed a bug preventing NPC dialogue from triggering correctly (affecting Ward 2 Murder Mystery)
  • Fixed an issue where ambience was not playing properly during stage changes


Balancing & Gameplay

  • Added more funds to patients in Ward 3 and Ward 4
  • Added +6 Money Modifier to Insanity Certification
  • Patients in Ward 2 and Ward 3 now receive multiple Trait Cards
  • Added Minimum Wealth Modifier to campaign‑generated patient files
  • Reworked vinyl spawn system and shop appearance
  • Fixed timeline issue preventing narrative selection in Ward 3
  • Fixed bug causing dialogue queue to break at the start of a new ward


Known Issues

  • On non‑standard screen resolutions, the loading screen may appear off‑center
  • Windows: On very high‑resolution displays, fonts may appear blurry on cards when not hovered

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3760831
macOS Depot 3760832
