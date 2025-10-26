Content
- Added Supported Languages:
- German
- Simplified Chinese*
- French
- Russian*
- Italian*
- Japanese*
- Korean*
- Brazilian Portuguese
- Spanish (EU)
* Beta Localization: May include missing strings, layout issues, or translation errors.
Bug Fixes
- Timeline Fixes:
- Ward 2: Stalker shadow layering corrected
- Ward 2: Dupot fake letter fix
- Ward 3: Fixed Experimental Card lock‑up
- Ward 2: Stalker shadow layering corrected
- Ward 3: Adjusted Janitor view (card hand position)
- Intro Apartment Table: Fixed faulty collider
- Prestige bar now remains at 95% if minimum days in ward have not been met
- Fixed a bug preventing NPC dialogue from triggering correctly (affecting Ward 2 Murder Mystery)
- Fixed an issue where ambience was not playing properly during stage changes
Balancing & Gameplay
- Added more funds to patients in Ward 3 and Ward 4
- Added +6 Money Modifier to Insanity Certification
- Patients in Ward 2 and Ward 3 now receive multiple Trait Cards
- Added Minimum Wealth Modifier to campaign‑generated patient files
- Reworked vinyl spawn system and shop appearance
- Fixed timeline issue preventing narrative selection in Ward 3
- Fixed bug causing dialogue queue to break at the start of a new ward
Known Issues
- On non‑standard screen resolutions, the loading screen may appear off‑center
- Windows: On very high‑resolution displays, fonts may appear blurry on cards when not hovered
