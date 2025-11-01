Highlights
- Added a SynTek Residential themed main menu background.
- The camera feeds that display behind briefing have less static and are less distracting.
- Many guns are now more accurate while crouching.
WeaponsWeapon recoil has been changed on several guns. A coding error was previously causing "flattened" recoil to work differently when aiming north or south versus east or west.
- 22A3-1 Assault Rifle:
Normal spread: 03° (wide) × 03° (tall) → unchanged.
Crouch spread: 03° × 03° → 01° × 01°.
- 22A4-2 Combat Rifle:
Normal spread: 03° × 03° → unchanged.
Crouch spread: 03° × 03° → 01° × 01°.
- 22A5 Heavy Assault Rifle:
Normal spread: 15° × 03° → unchanged.
Crouch spread: 06° × 03° → 06° × 01°.
- 22A7-Z Prototype Assault Rifle:
Normal spread: 03° × 03° → unchanged.
Crouch spread: 03° × 03° → 01° × 01°.
- 50CMG4-1:
Normal spread: 20° × ~2.5° (broken!) → 20° × 10°.
Crouch spread: 20° × ~2.5° (broken!) → 10° × 05°.
- IAF Medical SMG:
Normal spread: 15° × ~2.5° (broken!) → 15° × 03°.
Crouch spread: 06° × ~1.5° (broken!) → 06° × 01°.
- IAF Minigun:
Normal spread: 15° × ~2.5° (broken!) → 15° × 03°.
Crouch spread: 06° × ~1.5° (broken!) → 06° × 01°.
- K80 Personal Defense Weapon:
Normal spread: 03° × 03° → unchanged.
Crouch spread: 03° × 03° → 01° × 01°.
- M42 Vindicator:
Normal spread: 22° × 22° → 22° × 12°.
Crouch spread: 22° × 22° → 16° × 06°.
- Model 35 Pump-action Shotgun:
Normal spread: 22° × 22° → 22° × 12°.
Crouch spread: 22° × 22° → 16° × 06°.
- PS50 Bulldog:
Normal spread: 15° × ~2.5° (broken!) → 15° × 03°.
Crouch spread: 06° × ~1.5° (broken!) → 06° × 01°.
- S23A SynTek Autogun:
Normal spread: 07° × 07° → 07° × 03°.
Crouch spread: 07° × 07° → 04° × 01°.
Mission Improvements
- Jacob's Rest: Cargo Elevator: Made the ceiling of the elevator slightly transparent to help with camera rotation.
- Jacob's Rest: Cargo Elevator: Fixed some flickering on the exit door of the elevator.
- Jacob's Rest: Deima Surface Bridge: Fixed some drone spawn locations on the bridge that resulted in stuck aliens.
- Jacob's Rest: Deima Surface Bridge: Improved Onslaught spawning around the end of the bridge.
- Research 7: Illyn Forest: Removed parasites from out-of-bounds eggs to improve performance. Improved alien navigation around first biomass. Fixed marines may get stuck there as well.
- Research 7: Jericho Mines: Removed parasites from out-of-bounds eggs to improve performance.
- Tears for Tarnor: Abandoned Maintenance Tunnels: Fixed aliens getting stuck around the laser.
- Tears for Tarnor: Oasis Colony Spaceport: Fixed a xenomite spawn location in the control room that wasn't working. Fixed harvester moving to unreachable area near map end.
- Tilarus-5: Arctic Infiltration: Fixed misleading collisions around the first airlock.
- Tilarus-5: Communication Center: Fixed some rare crashes and improved visuals.
- Lana's Escape: Lana's Maintenance: Fixed there sometimes not being enough hackable panels to fix the bridge.
- Lana's Escape: Lana's Bridge: Minor performance improvements. Improved visuals of out-of-bounds cannon.
- Paranoia: Hostile Places: Minor visual improvements.
- Paranoia: High Tension: Fixed some instances of the ground flickering.
- Paranoia: Crucial Point: Reduced terrain complexity that did not affect gameplay or visuals for slightly faster load time.
- Nam Humanum: Platform XVII: Fixed onslaught aliens spawning in midair along the platform track.
- Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Fixed marines after the first eight (in special game modes with more than eight marines) getting stuck at the start.
- Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Fixed a performance hitch when approaching the central area in multiplayer.
- Reduction: Fallen City: Fixed a fire near some eggs at the end of the mission being very slow to ignite.
- DM Desert: Fixed obstacles being tinted dark blue.
- Reduced networking traffic by optimizing prop_ragdoll on the following maps:
- Jacob's Rest: Landing Bay
- Jacob's Rest: SynTek Residental
- Nam Humanum: Platform XVII
- Paranoia: Close Contact
- Paranoia: Crucial Point
- Research 7: Jericho Mines
- Tears for Tarnor: Insertion Point
- Tilarus-5: Arctic Infiltration
- Tilarus-5: Syntek Hospital
Changed files in this update