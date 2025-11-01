 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20549319
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Added a SynTek Residential themed main menu background.
  • The camera feeds that display behind briefing have less static and are less distracting.
  • Many guns are now more accurate while crouching.


Weapons

Weapon recoil has been changed on several guns. A coding error was previously causing "flattened" recoil to work differently when aiming north or south versus east or west.
  • 22A3-1 Assault Rifle:
    Normal spread: 03° (wide) × 03° (tall) → unchanged.
    Crouch spread: 03° × 03° → 01° × 01°.
  • 22A4-2 Combat Rifle:
    Normal spread: 03° × 03° → unchanged.
    Crouch spread: 03° × 03° → 01° × 01°.
  • 22A5 Heavy Assault Rifle:
    Normal spread: 15° × 03° → unchanged.
    Crouch spread: 06° × 03° → 06° × 01°.
  • 22A7-Z Prototype Assault Rifle:
    Normal spread: 03° × 03° → unchanged.
    Crouch spread: 03° × 03° → 01° × 01°.
  • 50CMG4-1:
    Normal spread: 20° × ~2.5° (broken!) → 20° × 10°.
    Crouch spread: 20° × ~2.5° (broken!) → 10° × 05°.
  • IAF Medical SMG:
    Normal spread: 15° × ~2.5° (broken!) → 15° × 03°.
    Crouch spread: 06° × ~1.5° (broken!) → 06° × 01°.
  • IAF Minigun:
    Normal spread: 15° × ~2.5° (broken!) → 15° × 03°.
    Crouch spread: 06° × ~1.5° (broken!) → 06° × 01°.
  • K80 Personal Defense Weapon:
    Normal spread: 03° × 03° → unchanged.
    Crouch spread: 03° × 03° → 01° × 01°.
  • M42 Vindicator:
    Normal spread: 22° × 22° → 22° × 12°.
    Crouch spread: 22° × 22° → 16° × 06°.
  • Model 35 Pump-action Shotgun:
    Normal spread: 22° × 22° → 22° × 12°.
    Crouch spread: 22° × 22° → 16° × 06°.
  • PS50 Bulldog:
    Normal spread: 15° × ~2.5° (broken!) → 15° × 03°.
    Crouch spread: 06° × ~1.5° (broken!) → 06° × 01°.
  • S23A SynTek Autogun:
    Normal spread: 07° × 07° → 07° × 03°.
    Crouch spread: 07° × 07° → 04° × 01°.


Mission Improvements

  • Jacob's Rest: Cargo Elevator: Made the ceiling of the elevator slightly transparent to help with camera rotation.
  • Jacob's Rest: Cargo Elevator: Fixed some flickering on the exit door of the elevator.
  • Jacob's Rest: Deima Surface Bridge: Fixed some drone spawn locations on the bridge that resulted in stuck aliens.
  • Jacob's Rest: Deima Surface Bridge: Improved Onslaught spawning around the end of the bridge.
  • Research 7: Illyn Forest: Removed parasites from out-of-bounds eggs to improve performance. Improved alien navigation around first biomass. Fixed marines may get stuck there as well.
  • Research 7: Jericho Mines: Removed parasites from out-of-bounds eggs to improve performance.
  • Tears for Tarnor: Abandoned Maintenance Tunnels: Fixed aliens getting stuck around the laser.
  • Tears for Tarnor: Oasis Colony Spaceport: Fixed a xenomite spawn location in the control room that wasn't working. Fixed harvester moving to unreachable area near map end.
  • Tilarus-5: Arctic Infiltration: Fixed misleading collisions around the first airlock.
  • Tilarus-5: Communication Center: Fixed some rare crashes and improved visuals.
  • Lana's Escape: Lana's Maintenance: Fixed there sometimes not being enough hackable panels to fix the bridge.
  • Lana's Escape: Lana's Bridge: Minor performance improvements. Improved visuals of out-of-bounds cannon.
  • Paranoia: Hostile Places: Minor visual improvements.
  • Paranoia: High Tension: Fixed some instances of the ground flickering.
  • Paranoia: Crucial Point: Reduced terrain complexity that did not affect gameplay or visuals for slightly faster load time.
  • Nam Humanum: Platform XVII: Fixed onslaught aliens spawning in midair along the platform track.
  • Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Fixed marines after the first eight (in special game modes with more than eight marines) getting stuck at the start.
  • Nam Humanum: Groundwork Labs: Fixed a performance hitch when approaching the central area in multiplayer.
  • Reduction: Fallen City: Fixed a fire near some eggs at the end of the mission being very slow to ignite.
  • DM Desert: Fixed obstacles being tinted dark blue.
  • Reduced networking traffic by optimizing prop_ragdoll on the following maps:
    • Jacob's Rest: Landing Bay
    • Jacob's Rest: SynTek Residental
    • Nam Humanum: Platform XVII
    • Paranoia: Close Contact
    • Paranoia: Crucial Point
    • Research 7: Jericho Mines
    • Tears for Tarnor: Insertion Point
    • Tilarus-5: Arctic Infiltration
    • Tilarus-5: Syntek Hospital

Changed files in this update

