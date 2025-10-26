Dear wonderful players of Nature & Life - Drunk On Nectar!

It's now easier, more fun and beautiful than ever to play with this update!

Bringing a vastly improved camera, controls and movement across all species, a new graphics renderer that brings smoothness & clarity and an exciting new mode: "Free Exploration & Mating", this update is an absolute must play for you!

Enough with words!

May colorful images of Nature now grace your beautiful eyes! :)

Visual Improvements!

Visual improvements such as proper resolution of Butterfly Courtship have been made!

Improved Game Controls!

Caterpillars That Turn!

Caterpillars can now turn with the mouse! So much more fun :)

The inimitable Common Blue Butterfly caterpillar!

Smoother Walk!

Controls, Camera & Movement all vastly improved!

Praying Mantis Lifecycle movement is now much easier!

Free Exploration & Mating:

Live Forever, Exploring & Finding Mates!

Also featured is a new "Free Exploration & Mating" mode where you Live Forever, Simply Exploring and Finding Mates, with Infinite Health!

Ideal for players who have not yet completed Lifecycles, but want to quickly experience the game's unique mating scenes.

Grasshopper seeking mates in Free Exploration & Mating mode!

New Graphics Renderer:

Finally, at the heart of it all - a new graphics renderer for Windows players that changes everything.

Personally, I find this version of the game SO MUCH easier, smoother and happier to play than the previous version.

Players are keenly implored to try out this version of the game right now!

Sandbox mode: "Create & Design - Nature" creation, made with this new update :)

Monarch Butterfly Exploring this custom Sandbox creation!

Monarchs Mating in "Butterfly Paradise" preset!

Grasshoppers in "Free Exploration & Mating" mode :)

Thank You, Dear Players!

That's it for this update, but as always there's more to come.

Further improvements, bugfixes, as also new content is on the way.

Thank you for your interest in this game and for your love for Nature!

Stay tuned for more! :)

With Love,

Venugopalan Sreedharan

(Developer of Nature & Life - Drunk On Nectar)