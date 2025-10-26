- Grabbing objects is now performed by holding S and pressing Right Click

- Grabbing enemies is now performed by pressing Right Click

- Added a setting that allows you to grab nearby objects with Right Click. This takes priority over grabbing enemies if you do not change the keys.

- Small elevators can now be jumped through from below.

- Added more target cursor options.

- Enemies can now be thrown towards the cursor as opposed to being locked to 4 directions.

- Glass barriers can now be destroyed with explosions and have recieved a new sprite to look more reinforced.

- Breakable walls now have more obvious cracks.

- Charge punch's default key is now F (was W). If you have played before, the key will still be W unless you reset it.

- Fixed going fullscreen while at a resolution smaller than your screen size resulting in the game world and UI having mismatched sizes.

- Fixed punching while using gear causing the player to lose their weapon.

- Fixed an interaction where being forced out of spirit mode without pressing the button caused the player to teleport upwards.

- Rearranged the settings menu

- Cleaned up some text.

- Optimization changes.