- Grabbing objects is now performed by holding S and pressing Right Click
- Grabbing enemies is now performed by pressing Right Click
- Added a setting that allows you to grab nearby objects with Right Click. This takes priority over grabbing enemies if you do not change the keys.
- Small elevators can now be jumped through from below.
- Added more target cursor options.
- Enemies can now be thrown towards the cursor as opposed to being locked to 4 directions.
- Glass barriers can now be destroyed with explosions and have recieved a new sprite to look more reinforced.
- Breakable walls now have more obvious cracks.
- Charge punch's default key is now F (was W). If you have played before, the key will still be W unless you reset it.
- Fixed going fullscreen while at a resolution smaller than your screen size resulting in the game world and UI having mismatched sizes.
- Fixed punching while using gear causing the player to lose their weapon.
- Fixed an interaction where being forced out of spirit mode without pressing the button caused the player to teleport upwards.
- Rearranged the settings menu
- Cleaned up some text.
- Optimization changes.
