Features:

Added 20 new building pieces



Changes:

To avoid confusion, the Language setting now requires a full game restart to change since many things wouldn't get updated until a game restart. It also can now only be accessed through the title screen



Bugfixes:

Fixed some places not taking the custom font

Fixed invisible text due to taller fonts

Text now reduces up to 15% if it's too tall or too long

Fixed Clothes and Hairstyles not being translatable

Fixed Adam Balding

Fixed Oats not being translatable

Fixed Utensil tooltip not being translatable

Fixed Settings menu not being translatable

Fixed Main menu and Quit menu not being translatable

Fixed Weekly Debt not being translatable