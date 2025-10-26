 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20549279 Edited 26 October 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Features:
Added 20 new building pieces

Changes:
To avoid confusion, the Language setting now requires a full game restart to change since many things wouldn't get updated until a game restart. It also can now only be accessed through the title screen

Bugfixes:
Fixed some places not taking the custom font
Fixed invisible text due to taller fonts
Text now reduces up to 15% if it's too tall or too long
Fixed Clothes and Hairstyles not being translatable
Fixed Adam Balding
Fixed Oats not being translatable
Fixed Utensil tooltip not being translatable
Fixed Settings menu not being translatable
Fixed Main menu and Quit menu not being translatable
Fixed Weekly Debt not being translatable

Changed files in this update

