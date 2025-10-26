Features:
Added 20 new building pieces
Changes:
To avoid confusion, the Language setting now requires a full game restart to change since many things wouldn't get updated until a game restart. It also can now only be accessed through the title screen
Bugfixes:
Fixed some places not taking the custom font
Fixed invisible text due to taller fonts
Text now reduces up to 15% if it's too tall or too long
Fixed Clothes and Hairstyles not being translatable
Fixed Adam Balding
Fixed Oats not being translatable
Fixed Utensil tooltip not being translatable
Fixed Settings menu not being translatable
Fixed Main menu and Quit menu not being translatable
Fixed Weekly Debt not being translatable
0.77.4.3
