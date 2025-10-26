Hello there, a new FUMES update just dropped!

Achievements

Many of you asked us about achievements so we added them. Some of them will auto complete on game launch if you already passed the requirement and some will require doing some new things or beating some bosses again in the endgame.

You can inspect achievements progress in in-game Stats menu. Also, we plan to add more achievements in future updates.

New "car" added

Completing one of the achievements will grant you a special easter egg "car" called Keybell. Our goal was always to make cars in FUMES feel "shitty", but with this one we think we reached the next level.



Check out list of achievements to find out which one will drop you this gem of post-apocalyptic engineering :)

Gamepad aim assist

Since we suck at aiming with gamepad and we really like to play FUMES with gamepad we implemented aim assist. Our goal was that it assists you a lot, but it still requires aiming and rewards being accurate.

To be honest designing this was quite challenging since in FUMES you shoot many projectiles with different velocities, arcs etc. at the same time, so it's different than in most FPS/TPS games.

You can adjust strength of it in Controls settings:

Other changes

New content

Special Keybell body.

Two suspensions for Keybell.

3 new skins (for Caro, Tartarus and Warhorse).

Fixes

Fixed cargo being not shown sometimes during loot showcase.

Translations fixes and improvements.

Griffin Promoter skin fix.

Added some loot to Industrius (not shown currently though).

Fix of nitro refill during air time.

Fixed incorrect air time stat counting.

Fixed intro mission saving.

Various printer fixes.

Endgame game finish panel fix.

Tweaks

Industrius difficulty tweaks.

Bizon bullet suspensions tweaks.

Rocket Launcher range increased.

Pounder range increased.

Rotor range and dmg buff.

Automat accuracy small tweaks.

Known issues (related to this update)

Achievement unlocked message displays incorrectly during cutscenes.

Keybell body description is not shown correctly.

Car achievements may not be recognized if you have no body in inventory (so used in your car).

What's next?

Steam Deck verification.

Fixes, tweaks etc.

New gameplay stuff.

Thank you for your overwhelming support and happy scrapping!