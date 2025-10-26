 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20549145
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Currently working on Chapter 4.

  • We have added a new area, <Floating Platforms>, and a secret area.

  • Several bugs of various types have been fixed.

  • Several recipes have been added and several others have been changed, including the materials used, icons, and utilities.

  • New alternate events will now occur based on your choices.

  • New enemies and loot, including weapons, armor, accessories, and items.

  • We have implemented an autosave feature, which will come into effect every time a healing point is used.

  • We have expanded the improvements to the Halls of Glory.

