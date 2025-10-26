Currently working on Chapter 4.

We have added a new area, <Floating Platforms>, and a secret area.

Several bugs of various types have been fixed.

Several recipes have been added and several others have been changed, including the materials used, icons, and utilities.

New alternate events will now occur based on your choices.

New enemies and loot, including weapons, armor, accessories, and items.

We have implemented an autosave feature, which will come into effect every time a healing point is used.