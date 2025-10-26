 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20549142 Edited 26 October 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This update celebrates the arrival of two new languages in JASON: Coming of Age:
Turkish and Brazilian Portuguese.

To mark the occasion, Lexie and Kate put on their sexiest bikinis in their national colors. The match is heating up on the field!

Main new features:

  • Added Turkish and Brazilian Portuguese, with adapted interface and fonts.

  • Two exclusive music tracks for players using these languages.

  • Several minor translation and syntax fixes.

  • Fixed a gallery issue with a Lexie photo (tickling theme).

  • Restored a missing Nicole video by the pool (for realism lovers).

  • Fixed photo capture and display issues on Mac and Linux.

I remain open to adding more languages if the community shows interest on the hub.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3165831
  • Loading history…
