26 October 2025 Build 20549123 Edited 26 October 2025 – 17:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Wrong weapon that appeared during the level select is now fixed.

- Lives pickups have been slightly reduced in higher difficulties (again)

- Slight damage balance to some secret weapons.

That's all for now!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3458341
  • Loading history…
