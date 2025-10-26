- Wrong weapon that appeared during the level select is now fixed.
- Lives pickups have been slightly reduced in higher difficulties (again)
- Slight damage balance to some secret weapons.
That's all for now!
Minor Patch V3.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3458341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update