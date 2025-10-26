 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20549110 Edited 26 October 2025 – 17:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to the Halloween Update!

With this update, the time of mysticism, riddles and, of course, incredible rewards will come.

THE HAUNTED SHIP


Prepare for a chilling journey aboard an abandoned vessel where Halloween takes a sinister twist. Under the cover of mist and the cold glow of moonlight, every corner holds mysterious stories and eerie surprises.

What mysterious pumpkins have appeared on the ship? Who knows what secrets they might be hiding…

HALLOWEEN PASS


Immerse yourself in the Halloween atmosphere with our unique "Halloween Pass".
Similar to the Battle Pass, this special pass provides access to exclusive rewards with a distinctive Halloween spirit.
Collect them all and rise to the next level!

TRICK OR TREAT!


HALLOWEEN BOOST

Earn extra bonuses by fighting the dark forces and becoming a hero in this horror night.

From October 26 to November 10, each match will bring you an additional 100% of credits and experience!
This is your chance to use the magic of Halloween and raise your skill level to a new height.






See you on the battlefield!

—Polygon Team

