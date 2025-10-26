 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20549069 Edited 26 October 2025 – 17:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
[Kohemuken]The disgraced steward of the Dark Elf King can now train you to improve your dark element proficiency. (But he still hates you.)
[Kohemuken]He takes curse stones as payments only. Human currency means nothing to him.
[Wiki]Updated the Element Proficiency Instructor page.
【柯黑穆肯】这个荣光不复的黑暗精灵王的管家现在能够训练你的暗元素熟练度。（他依然很讨厌你。）
【柯黑穆肯】他只收诅咒石。对人类的货币不感兴趣。
【维基】更新了【元素熟练度训练师】页面。

