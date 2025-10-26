Hello!



It's been a long time since our last update, and a lot has happened since the early access release of 'Enemy Remains'. I have been employed full-time for the last four and a half years, working as a game designer for a regular game company. During that time I have not had much time for indie gamedev or updates for our older titles.



We are mainly doing this update since a security vulnerability was discovered in old Unity versions, and a fix was released from their side to this issue. In addition to this, we are also doing some smaller bug fixes for the game.









Security vulnerability fixed, and updated the game to a newer editor version.



Start intro bug fixed where players might get stuck at the loading screen.



Some Steam achievements might have been bugged in previous versions, so issued a fix for that.



Physics bug fixed where players could get launched into the air when colliding with obstacles.



Jump pads in later levels replaced with stairs because of the physics bug fix.



Player movement fix for a second controller.



Some missing level colliders added.







-Harri J.