26 October 2025 Build 20549036 Edited 26 October 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

It's been a long time since our last update, and a lot has happened since the early access release of 'Enemy Remains'. I have been employed full-time for the last four and a half years, working as a game designer for a regular game company. During that time I have not had much time for indie gamedev or updates for our older titles.

We are mainly doing this update since a security vulnerability was discovered in old Unity versions, and a fix was released from their side to this issue. In addition to this, we are also doing some smaller bug fixes for the game.



  • Security vulnerability fixed, and updated the game to a newer editor version.

  • Start intro bug fixed where players might get stuck at the loading screen.

  • Some Steam achievements might have been bugged in previous versions, so issued a fix for that.

  • Physics bug fixed where players could get launched into the air when colliding with obstacles.

  • Jump pads in later levels replaced with stairs because of the physics bug fix.

  • Player movement fix for a second controller.

  • Some missing level colliders added.


-Harri J.

