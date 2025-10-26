 Skip to content
26 October 2025 Build 20549034
Update notes via Steam Community
Added dialogue for Castle Michelle in the territory

Added dialogue for Castle Guards in the territory

Adjusted reduced NPC movement speed in Phil Village

Adjusted increased power for Strong Slash, Instant Slash, and Heavy Strike

Modified BT Phil Village name display issue

Fixed achievement Chapter 6 acquisition process

