Added dialogue for Castle Michelle in the territory
Added dialogue for Castle Guards in the territory
Adjusted reduced NPC movement speed in Phil Village
Adjusted increased power for Strong Slash, Instant Slash, and Heavy Strike
Modified BT Phil Village name display issue
Fixed achievement Chapter 6 acquisition process
0.6.3 Update Adjustments
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 4062331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update