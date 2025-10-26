 Skip to content
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20549010 Edited 26 October 2025 – 19:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Since multiple players requested it, I did it - now Deck of Darkness is in full, glorious 3D! To celebrate, I am offering at 60% off during Steam Scream Fest! Rejoice!

