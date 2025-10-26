- Updated spare parts sorting (variety and value increased).
- You can now do some junk trade in the airport.
- New artwork.
- Fixed electronic component collection costs for junk contracts.
- Fixed electronic component contract value for older characters.
- – Neither was in-line with the new component prices.
- Fixed being stuck in one of the new SensX spikes.
- – You've been given some free boosters if you were.
- Fixed some typos and minor bugs; thanks for the reports!
Bugfix release
