26 October 2025 Build 20548990 Edited 26 October 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated spare parts sorting (variety and value increased).
  • You can now do some junk trade in the airport.

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed electronic component collection costs for junk contracts.
  • Fixed electronic component contract value for older characters.
  • – Neither was in-line with the new component prices.
  • Fixed being stuck in one of the new SensX spikes.
  • – You've been given some free boosters if you were.
  • Fixed some typos and minor bugs; thanks for the reports!

